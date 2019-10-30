Odds & Ends: Heidi Schreck & Joe Iconis to Headline Theater Conference in NYC & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Heidi Schreck & Joe Iconis to Headline Theater Conference in NYC

Tony-winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport (Once On This Island) is organizing The Producer's Perspective Super Conference, a gathering of over 500 theater professionals set for November 16 and 17 at the SVA Theater in New York City. This year's keynote speakers are Tony-nominated playwright and actress Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Tony-nominated songwriter Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), headlining a weekend-long program that will include 19 panels and presentations with 40 speakers. Registration is $497 if purchased prior to October 31; click here for more information.



Memorial Concert for Eric LaJuan Summers to Be Held Next Month

Friends and colleagues will honor the memory of Broadway performer Eric LaJuan Summers at a memorial concert at The Green Room 42 on November 4 at 9:30pm. Summers, who passed away in April, appeared on Broadway in Aida, The Little Mermaid, Kinky Boots, The Wedding Singer, Elf and Motown The Musical, the latter of which won him the Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show. The memorial event, titled Eric LaJuan Summers: A Celebration of Life, will feature the members of the Broadway casts which Summers was part of and many more.



Elizabeth McGovern & More to Lead U.K. Tour of Tony-Winning God of Carnage

A strong foursome of stage veterans has been selected to lead a new U.K. touring production of the Tony- and Olivier-winning hit God of Carnage. Lindsay Posner will direct Yazmina Reza's comic study of middle-class parenting, set to open at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on January 14, 2020 and continue to Bath, Glasgow, Cambridge and Kingston. Heading the company will be Emmy and Oscar nominee Elizabeth McGovern (Time and the Conways, Downton Abbey) as Veronica, Nigel Lindsay (Four Lions, The Real Thing) as Michael, two-time Olivier winner Samantha Spiro (Merrily We Roll Along; Hello, Dolly!) as Annette and Simon Paisley Day (Ralegh: The Treason Trial, Timon of Athens) as Alan. The God of Carnage tour will feature design by Peter McKintosh.