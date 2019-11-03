Get a Head Start on the Holidays With Our 5 Festive Must-Do Events for the Week of November 4 to 10

We know, we know, it’s not Thanksgiving yet, but a pair of fabulous holiday stage shows are set to begin performances, plus Kristin Chenoweth channels Dolly Parton, Ed Harris plays Atticus Finch and Gideon Glick feeds Audrey II. Snap up tickets for our five must-do events for the week of November 4 through 10.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

HARRIS IN THE COURT

The key to successful recasting is finding a star who makes potential audiences want to buy tickets—and those who’ve already seen the show want to go back. Mission accomplished on both counts at To Kill a Mockingbird, with Ed Harris set to replace Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch on November 5 as part of a major cast turnover. At first glance, the four-time Oscar nominee and Westworld baddie might seem an odd choice to play a small-town Alabama lawyer in the 1930s, but Harris’ innate intensity meshes well with the tension that runs through Aaron Sorkin’s play. Joining Harris: Nina Grollman (Scout), Taylor Trensch (Dill), Nick Robinson (Jem), Kyle Scatliffe (Tom Robinson), Eliza Scanlen (Mayella Ewell) and LisaGay Hamilton (Calpurnia). All rise!

INFO: Open run at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Tickets start at $59.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

SUDDENLY, GIDEON

Gideon Glick won’t have time to mourn the end of his Tony-nominated run as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird, because two days later he kicks off a two-week stint as lovesick clerk Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Joking on Twitter about his lifelong ambition to be considered for the same role as Jonathan Groff, Glick will step in for his friend and former Spring Awakening castmate while Groff takes a scheduled leave. Continuing in the hit off-Broadway production are Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin (and several howlingly funny cameos) and Tom Alan Robbins as the adoptive father of no one’s dreams, Mr. Mushnik.

INFO: Glick appears November 5-17 at the Westside Theatre Upstairs (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets start at $99.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Tiny Tim, a trio of ghosts and that mean old miser Ebenezer Scrooge are headed to Broadway in a lavish new adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. A huge hit at London’s Old Vic, the production features a script by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), sets and costumes by Rob Howell (The Ferryman) and direction by Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day). And what a cast! Campbell Scott stars as Scrooge, continuing the legacy of his father, George C. Scott, who terrorized a generation of viewers in a 1984 TV version. Tony winners Andrea Martin and LaChanze portray the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, respectively, in this holiday event, which incorporates classic carols including "Silent Night" and "Joy to the World."

INFO: Limited run through January 5 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). Tickets start at $49.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

HOLIDAY KICKS

There’s a reason—make that 36 reasons—why the Radio City Christmas Spectacular has been a must-see tradition in New York City since 1933: the Rockettes! The world’s most famous kick line performs their beloved "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" in a 90-minute show that also boasts a live orchestra, the Music Hall’s famous pipe organ, a 3-D movie, stuffed animal Nutcracker, Living Nativity (with a camel!) and, of course, Santa and his sleigh. No wonder this irresistible combination of old-school entertainment and 21st-century technology is still going strong in its gorgeous Art Deco home. Morning and afternoon performances appeal to families; the precision of the Rockettes appeals to everybody.

INFO: Limited run through January 5 at Radio City Music Hall (1260 Avenue of the Americas). Tickets start at $45.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

SHE'S EVERY WOMAN

If you can’t see Kristin Chenoweth in a Broadway musical, the next best thing is to hear her sing on a Broadway stage. Everyone’s favorite diminutive diva returns to NYC on November 8 for the first of eight concerts based on her recently released album For the Girls. The Tony- and Emmy-winning star shows off her romantic side while paying tribute to female artists who have influenced her career. Don’t miss the chance to hear the divine Kristin’s interpretations of "The Way We Were" (hi, Barbra), "I Will Always Love You" (greetings, Dolly) and "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" (hello, Carole), plus salutes to Judy Garland, Linda Ronstadt and more.

INFO: November 8-10 and November 15-17 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Tickets start at $59.

Illustrations by Tug Rice for Broadway.com