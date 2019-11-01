Billy Porter, Idina Menzel & Lea Michele to Appear at 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Get ready to sing and dance in front of your TV! Macy's has recruited Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter, Tony winner Idina Menzel and Emmy nominee Lea Michele as performers at its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade . The event will be broadcast nationally on NBC on November 28 from 9:00am to noon, in all time zones.



Joining Porter, Menzel and Michele at the parade will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Debbie Gibson, Chris Janson, the band Chicago, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL Legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, former NASA Astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young.



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin its procession at 77th Street and Central Park West, heading to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South and then marching down 6th Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.