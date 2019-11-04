Sponsored
Samuel H. Levine, Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Lois Smith, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

See the Cast of Broadway's The Inheritance Celebrate Lois Smith's Birthday

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 4, 2019

Lois Smith is back on Broadway in Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, which is playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The acclaimed actress has numerous Great White Way credits to her named, including Buried Child and The Grapes of Wrath, for which she garnered Tony nominations. November 3 marked Smith's 89th birthday, and the cast of The Inheritance took to the stage following the performance to offer her with a lovely bouquet of flowers. Broadway.com was in on the action to snap some photos from Smith's big day. Take a look, and be sure to experience The Inheritance for yourself.

John Benjamin Hickey is all smiles with his Inheritance co-star Lois Smith.
Smith embraces The Inheritance playwright Matthew Lopez. See her in the two-play epic at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

