Jagged Little Pill to Release Cast Recording on December 6

Everything’s gonna be fine, fine, fine when this cast recording hits earbuds! Atlantic Records will release an original cast recording for the new musical Jagged Little Pill. Inspired by the trailblazing album of the same name, the musical is set to the music of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette, though its story is not about the singer-songwriter. The album is set for release on December 6. The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, is playing at the Broadhurst Theatre. Opening night will take place on December 5, the evening before the cast recording comes out.



Featuring a book by Diablo Cody with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."



Repeating their performances from the musical's world premiere at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts are Lauren Patten as Jo, Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Elizabeth Stanley as Mary Jane Healy, Broadway.com vlogger Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy and Celia Rose Gooding in her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy. Completing the Broadway company are Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.



