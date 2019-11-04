Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Double Duty! Slave Play Scribe Jeremy O. Harris Set to Take the Stage in Black Exhibition

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 4, 2019
Jeremy O. Harris
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play has Broadway buzzing, and now the playwright has another reason to keep audiences talking. According to The New York Times, Harris is set to star in Black Exhibition, a choreopoem he wrote under a pen name—@GaryXXXFisher—that is scheduled to start performances on November 6 at the Bushwick Starr. Directed by Machel Ross, the production will run through November 23.

Harris will take on the role of Gary Fisher, the author who wrote about his experiences as a black gay man in the posthumously published Gary in Your Pocket. The other characters in the production include Michael L. Johnson, who was imprisoned for failing to disclose his HIV status to sexual partners, as well as writers Kathy Acker, Samuel R. Delany and Yukio Mishima. The Times reports that Harris agreed to perform Black Exhibition before he knew Slave Play would play Broadway.

Audiences can experience Harris' Broadway debut work Slave Play through January 19, 2020 at the John Golden Theatre. Harris also penned a new play A Boy's Company Presents: 'Tell Me If I'm Hurting You.' which will be staged next spring at Playwrights Horizons.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Meet Your Top 10 Semi-Finalists in The Search for Roxie and Vote for Your Favorite Three!
  2. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Arrives on Broadway
  3. Odds & Ends: Les Misérables Staged Concert to Be Broadcast in Cinemas Live from London & More
  4. Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel to Reunite in the West End's Waitress
  5. Billy Porter, Idina Menzel & Lea Michele to Appear at 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Newsletters