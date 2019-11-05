Freestyle Love Supreme Announces One-Week Extension on Broadway

It's a hit! Freestyle Love Supreme, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Tommy Kail, has announced a one-week extension to its Broadway run. Originally set to play its final performance on January 5, Freestyle Love Supreme will now run through January 12 at the Booth Theatre.

Featuring six talented performers providing nonstop action throughout a fast-paced evening, Freestyle Love Supreme spins cues from the audience into humorous bits with instantaneous songs and fully realized musical numbers. The vocals of the performers—from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow—are backed by keyboards and human percussion.

Key Freestyle Love Supreme cast members include Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK" and Aneesa Folds AKA "Little Nees."

Special surprise guests are planned for select performances during the run, which could include, in addition to Miranda, FLS members Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and many more.

Check out the video below of the cast and more showing off their freestyling skills on opening night!