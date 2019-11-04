Sponsored
A Touch of Star Quality! See Solea Pfeiffer, Maia Reficco & the Cast of Evita Gear Up for City Center Run

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 4, 2019
Maia Reficco & Solea Pfeiffer
(Photos: EmilIo Madrid for Broadway.com)

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita is set to return to the New York stage at City Center from November 13-24. As previously announced, Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco will split the role of Eva Perón, with Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevado as Juan Perón and Philip Hernandez as Migaldi. Along with director Sammi Cannold and members of the creative team, the dynamite cast gathered together at City Center on November 4 to give the press a glimpse at their fresh take on the beloved musical. 

Evita's Enrique Acevedo, Maia Reficco, Solea Pfeiffer, Jason Gotay, Maria Cristina Slye and Philip Hernandez get together.
Evita director Sammi Cannold, co-choreographer Emily Maltby, co-choreographer Valeria Solomonoff and musical director Kristen Blodgette snap a girl power group shot.
