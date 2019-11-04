A Touch of Star Quality! See Solea Pfeiffer, Maia Reficco & the Cast of Evita Gear Up for City Center Run

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita is set to return to the New York stage at City Center from November 13-24. As previously announced, Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco will split the role of Eva Perón, with Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevado as Juan Perón and Philip Hernandez as Migaldi. Along with director Sammi Cannold and members of the creative team, the dynamite cast gathered together at City Center on November 4 to give the press a glimpse at their fresh take on the beloved musical.

