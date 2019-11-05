Sponsored
New Stars Join To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, Led by Ed Harris as Atticus Finch

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 5, 2019
Ed Harris as Atticus Finch (Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com)

The second-year cast of Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed adapatation of To Kill a Mockingbird begin performances at the Shubert Theatre on November 5. They replace the production's original principal players, who took their final bow on November 1.

Led by stage and screen star Ed Harris as Atticus Finch, the new company includes Nina Grollman (The Iceman Cometh) as Scout, Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dill, Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) as Jem Finch, Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton) as Tom Robinson, Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) as Mayella Ewell, LisaGay Hamilton (The Practice) as Calpurnia, Russell Harvard (King Lear) as Link Deas and Boo Radley, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd) as Horace Gilmer, M. Emmet Walsh (Guess Who's Coming to Dinner) as Judge Taylor, William Youmans (Wicked) as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, Patricia Conolly (You Can't Take It With You) as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar (110 in the Shade) as Sheriff Heck Tate, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith and Yaegel T. Welch.

Neal Huff, who originated the role of Link Deas, and original ensemble member Ted Koch, will assume the roles of Bob Ewell and Mr. Cunningham, respectively. Still onboard are original cast members Liv Rooth, Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson and Geoffrey Allen Murphy.

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird began previews on November 1, 2018 and officially opened on December 13.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
View Comments

