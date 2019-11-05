Sponsored
See Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Celebrate His New Album on Today and in Concert

by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 5, 2019
Leslie Odom Jr.
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. is celebrating all week long in honor of his upcoming album, Mr., debuting on November 8. To kick off the excitement, Odom hit the stage at Bowery Ballroom on November 4 to play some songs and tease new tracks. The very next day, the Hamilton original appeared on Today to sing both "Under Pressure" and "Go Crazy" from the album. The fun doesn't stop there for Odom, who will be a #LiveatFive guest later this week to chat all about the creation of his third solo album and more. Check out the photos of all of his adventures and be sure to tune in to Odom's live interview on November 7!

Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com

 

