Austin Scott Joins Broadway Transfer of Conor McPherson & Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country

Austin Scott has been cast as Joe Scott in the highly anticipated Broadway premiere of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country. The previously announced production, which played a sold-out run at the Public Theater last fall, will set up shop at the Belasco Theatre beginning on February 7, 2020. Opening night is set for March 5.



Scott made his Broadway debut in the title role of Hamilton. His credits also include an off-Broadway turn in One Day and an appearance on FX's Pose.



Also new to the Girl From the North Country company are ensemble members Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford and Chiara Trentalange.



They join a previously announced group of stars that includes Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, David Pittu, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders.



The production will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by McPherson and Simon Hale; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.