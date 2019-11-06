Chita Rivera Awards Set 2020 Date at NYU's Skirball Center

Get ready to cheer on your favorite dance makers! The 4th annual Chita Rivera Awards have set a ceremony date of May 17 at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Nominations will be announced on April 24.



Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater—two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera—the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence—past, present and future. The awards honor the superb achievement of each nominee while recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history.



Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in shows on Broadway and off-Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2019-2020 season. Nominations will be determined by the designated nominating committees. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, off-Broadway and film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines recipients that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.



The beneficiary of the 2020 event will be the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program. Since the inception of the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, three million dollars have been awarded to more than 300 dancers attending 42 of the most prestigious college dance programs in the country.



