Come From Away Star Jenn Colella Readies for Take Off from the Show that Made Her a 'Better Actor, Singer and Person'

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars as they finish up a successful run. Jenn Colella garnered a 2017 Tony Award nomination and won the Drama Desk Award for playing the role of Beverley Bass, the real-life pilot and first female captain of an American Airlines aircraft, in Come From Away. Colella, who has performed over a thousand times in the musical about a small town that welcomes the world after the events of 9/11, will take her final bow at the Schoenfeld Theatre on November 10. She has also appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy and has a slew of other stage and screen credits. We asked the gutsy and gracious performer what she’ll miss and what she won’t as she gets ready to soar in the show for the last time.



How did you feel when you first got this job?

Elated. We started the Come From Away journey at La Jolla Playhouse and that’s one of my favorite places to work. What’s more, I was thrilled to get the chance to create with [director] Chris Ashley and [choreographer] Kelly Devine.



How do you feel now that you’re leaving?

Oh, gosh. I feel sad, to be honest. I’m gonna miss my CFA family so much.



What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Inspiring. Surprising. Thrilling.



What was the easiest thing about this job?

Trusting that the audience would love its message.



What was the hardest thing?

Leaving.



What was the highlight of this job?

Getting to laugh and play every day with all of my friends at the Schoenfeld; that coupled with the fact that this is a true story about looking out for others.



What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

Endurance, compassion and a solid practice of kindness. A fair amount of silliness backstage will also prove most helpful.



What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Be a strong leader, on stage and off.



How do you think you’ve grown?

In every way possible: I’m a better actor, singer and person because of this show.



Why are you leaving?

After nearly 1200 performances, I feel it’s time to rest and then to begin a new adventure.



What will you miss the most?

It’s not what, but who...The cast, crew and band at the Schoenfeld have become my family, and I will deeply miss walking into that building every day.