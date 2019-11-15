Tickets Are Now on Sale for Off-Broadway's Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Tickets are now on sale for Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a new tuner based on the hit film, set to debut off-Broadway later this month. Tim Drucker will direct the production, scheduled to run from November 15, 2019 through January 14, 2020 at off-Broadway's Theater Center.



Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows nine unique couples who attempt to tackle the idea of love during the holiday season.



The cast will include Eric Peters (Motown the Musical) as Hugh, Kayla Catan (Pinkalicious) as Keira, Daniel Hayward (Finding Neverland) as Liam, James Parks (The Sound of Music) as Colin, Joyah Spangler (The Bad Years) as Emma/Laura and Tony Tillman (Kinky Boots) as Peter. Rounding out the cast is Meg Halcovage (Full House! The Musical) and Thanos Skouteris (Letters to Sala).



The production will feature choreography by Brooke Engen and music/orchestrations by Basil Winterbottom.