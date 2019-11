The first glimpse at Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has arrived, and our love for these sparkling shots is river deep, mountain high. Triple threat Adrienne Warren plays the music legend in the high-energy musical, which is scheduled to officially open at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7. Check out this first look at the production, and then go experience it for yourself!

Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner and Daniel Watts as Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.