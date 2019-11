What's love got to do with it? Well, love clearly had a lot to do with opening night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The high-energy new show about the music trailblazer officially opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7. Star Adrienne Warren took the stage for a triumphant curtain call alongside Turner herself. Take a look at all of the photos from the star-studded night, and then experience Tina for yourself!