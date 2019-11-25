Jo Ellen Pellman to Star as Emma in The Prom Film

Following a nationwide casting search, rising star Jo Ellen Pellman has been cast in the lead role of Emma in the upcoming screen adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom. The previously announced film will be released by Netflix in fall of 2020.



Pellman has previously appeared on-screen in The Deuce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Alternatino. Her stage credits include University of Michigan productions of Me and My Girl, The Drowsy Chaperone and Grand Concourse.



Pellman joins a previously announced Prom film cast that includes Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Nicole Kidman as Angie, Ariana De Bose as Alyssa Greene, Awkwafina as Ms. Sheldon and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins. Kerry Washington will also appear in the cast in a role to be determined.



As previously reported, the full Broadway creative team will collaborate on the screen adaptation, including composer Matthew Sklar and co-book writers Bob Martin and lyricist Chad Beguelin, along with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The musical received seven 2019 Tony nominations and was named Broadway.com's 2018 Show of the Year.