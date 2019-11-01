Ariana DeBose to Play Alyssa Greene in The Prom Film

We just want to dance with her! Ariana DeBose, the Tony-nominated star of Summer who will soon appear in the West Side Story film remake, has been cast in the role of Alyssa Greene in Ryan Murphy's upcoming screen adaptation of The Prom. The film will be released by Netflix in fall of 2020.



DeBose earned a featured actress Tony nom for her fiery turn as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. A two-time Broadway.com vlogger, DeBose's Broadway résumé also includes turns in Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown The Musical and Bring It On. She'll play Anita in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated West Side Story remake, set to hit cinemas on December 18, 2020.



DeBose joins a previously announced Prom film cast that includes Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Nicole Kidman as Angie, Awkwafina as Ms. Sheldon and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins. Kerry Washington will also appear in the cast in a role to be determined.



As previously reported, the full Broadway creative team will collaborate on the screen adaptation, including composer Matthew Sklar and co-book writers Bob Martin and lyricist Chad Beguelin, along with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The musical received seven 2019 Tony nominations and was named Broadway.com's 2018 Show of the Year.



