Guest Lineup Revealed for Kristin Chenoweth's For the Girls: Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti & More to Appear

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 8, 2019
Kristin Chenoweth & Stephen Schwartz
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

An initial lineup of guest performers has been released for Kristin Chenoweth's weeklong Broadway concert engagement For the Girls, which begins its run tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. The list of performers includes Laura Benanti, Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz and a slew of current and former Wicked stars. For the Girls will run for a limited engagement through November 17.

A list of confirmed guest artists can be found below.
November 8 at 8:00pm: Brittney Johnson
November 9 at 2:00pm: Katie Rose Clarke
November 9 at 8:00pm: Jenn Gambatese and Julie James
November 10 at 7:00pm: Jennifer Laura Thompson, Morgan James and Stephen Schwartz
November 15 at 8:00pm: Ginna Claire Mason and CeCe Winans
November 16 at 2:00pm: Jennifer Laura Thompson, Laura Benanti and Tatum Hopkins
November 16 at 8:00pm: Laura Woyasz and Chely Wright
November 17 at 7:00pm: Amanda Jane Cooper, Jessica Vosk, Shoshana Bean, Mario Cantone and Stephen Schwartz

Based on her new album, For the Girls acts as Chenoweth's personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today. Chenoweth is expected to wow audiences with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love" and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland.

For the Girls features direction by Richard Jay-Alexander and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

