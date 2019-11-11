West End Death of a Salesman to Resume Performances Following Ceiling Collapse

After an event on November 6 during which part of the Piccadilly Theatre's ceiling crashed down during a performance of Death of a Salesman, theater owner Ambassador Theatre Group has announced that the production will now resume performances tonight at 7:30pm.



A statement released by ATG said, "Following the incident at the Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday 6th November, Westminster City Council has granted permission for it to reopen following its final inspection. Therefore, ATG announces that performances will resume tonight, Monday, 11th November at 7.30pm. The Grand Circle is currently closed while repairs take place, and any customers who have booked seats in that section will be relocated to other parts of the theater or offered to exchange their tickets for a later date."



As previously announced, London's Piccadilly was evacuated during a performance of Death of a Salesman last week when plasterboard fell from part of the venue's ceiling, injuring five theatergoers, who were taken to a nearby hospital. In the days since the event, the cast has taken part in "scratch performances" of the play at the Young Vic Theatre, where the production began last year.