Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

West End Death of a Salesman to Resume Performances Following Ceiling Collapse

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 11, 2019
A scene from "Death of a Salesman" at the West End's Piccadilly Theatre
(Photo: Brinkhoff Mogenburg)

After an event on November 6 during which part of the Piccadilly Theatre's ceiling crashed down during a performance of Death of a Salesman, theater owner Ambassador Theatre Group has announced that the production will now resume performances tonight at 7:30pm.

A statement released by ATG said, "Following the incident at the Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday 6th November, Westminster City Council has granted permission for it to reopen following its final inspection. Therefore, ATG announces that performances will resume tonight, Monday, 11th November at 7.30pm. The Grand Circle is currently closed while repairs take place, and any customers who have booked seats in that section will be relocated to other parts of the theater or offered to exchange their tickets for a later date."

As previously announced, London's Piccadilly was evacuated during a performance of Death of a Salesman last week when plasterboard fell from part of the venue's ceiling, injuring five theatergoers, who were taken to a nearby hospital. In the days since the event, the cast has taken part in "scratch performances" of the play at the Young Vic Theatre, where the production began last year.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. It's Showtime! Go Behind the Scenes with These Exclusive Backstage Photos at Beetlejuice
  2. Watch Tina Star Adrienne Warren's Roof-Raising Rendition of 'Proud Mary'
  3. Lortel-Winning Immersive Musical KPOP Eyes Broadway Run; Talent Search Launched
  4. It's Your Final Chance to Vote for the Top 3 Finalists in The Search for Roxie
  5. The Inheritance’s Andrew Burnap on Being a Broadway Lost Boy and the Soothing Magic of Tidying Up
Back to Top
Newsletters