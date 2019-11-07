Ceiling Collapses During Performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre

London's Piccadilly Theatre was evacuated during a performance of Death of a Salesman on November 6 after part of the theater's ceiling crashed down. Paramedics were called to the West End venue.



"We are sorry to confirm that at 8:00pm this evening during a performance at the Piccadilly Theatre a section of plasterboard fell from the rear upper circle," said venue owner Ambasador Theatre Group in a statement released last night. "The performance was immediately stopped and the theater safely evacuated. Five members of the audience sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals."



Early this morning, ATG released an updated statement: "Following an incident at our Piccadilly Theatre last night, tonight's performance is cancelled. We are ascertaining the extent of the situation, and will be providing an update on future performances as soon as possible."



A more recent statement from ATG reads, "Following the incident at the Piccadilly Theatre last night (Wednesday 6 November 2019), the production of Death of a Salesman will go ahead with three special, scratch performances of the play at the Young Vic Theatre. These will take place tomorrow night, Friday 8 November, and a matinee and evening performance on Saturday 9 November. The performances at the Piccadilly Theatre for the rest of the week have been cancelled."



Wendell Pierce, who stars in the production as Willy Loman, added the following statement: "First, I hope those injured last night in the incident are recovered and healing. Their well-being is the most important thing. I am also so grateful that the Death of a Salesman company is able to continue performances of Arthur Miller's great play. The nightly audience response has been overwhelming, and I would like to thank the Young Vic for enabling us to continue on this special journey. In the time-honored tradition of the theater, the show must go on."



Co-directors Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell's new staging of Arthur Miller's drama, which co-stars Sharon D. Clarke as Linda Loman, officially opened at the Piccadilly on November 4 following a mounting at the Young Vic. The production is currently scheduled to continue through January 4, 2020.



This incident at the Piccadilly follows a 2013 event at the West End's Apollo Theatre, where the ceiling collapsed during a performance of the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.



The next show booked into the Piccadilly is the London transfer of Pretty Woman: The Musical, which is scheduled to begin performances on Valentine's Day 2020.