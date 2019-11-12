Olivier Awards Set 2020 Date at London's Royal Albert Hall

Mark your calendar! A date has been announced for the 2020 Olivier Awards, honoring the best in West End theater. The next edition of the beloved awards ceremony will take place on April 5, 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall.



Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theater. The awards are presented by the Society of London Theatre, a not-for-profit organization representing the London theater industry.



Winners of the 2019 Olivier Awards included Come From Away, Summer and Smoke, The Inheritance and Company, the latter two of which open on Broadway this season.



2019 acting Olivier winners included The Inheritance star Kyle Soller—currently reprising his turn on Broadway—along with Company's Patti LuPone and Caroline or Change star Sharon D. Clarke, both of whom will repeat their performances on the Great White Way in 2020.



Watch the London Come From Away cast break the news of the Oliviers date below.



