Disney's Frozen Tour Features a Brand New Elsa & Anna Song Called 'I Can't Lose You'

by Ryan Gilbert • Nov 12, 2019
Caroline Bowman as Elsa & Caroline Innerbichler as Anna in Disney's Frozen Tour
(Photo by Matthew Murphy)

The national tour of Disney's Frozen recently launched at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY, where it'll play through November 24, and there's a big surprise for theatergoers who are set to experience the road production of the blockbuster musical: a brand new tune performed by Caroline Bowman's Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler's Anna.

The new duet, which is called "I Can't Lose You," was announced by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who wrote about it on her Twitter account.
 


Anderson-Lopez, who composed all of the film and show's songs with her husband and EGOT-er Robert Lopez, also confirmed that the new song was written exclusively for the touring production of Frozen, which will officially open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on December 4 through February 2, 2020.

The stage production of Frozen, currently running at Broadway's St. James Theatre, features over 20 songs, including the ones made famous by the Oscar-winning 2013 animated film—"Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," "For the First Time in Forever," "Love Is an Open Door," "In Summer" and, of course, "Let It Go"—and tunes written for the live musical, like "What Do You Know About Love?," "Hygge" and "Monster."

The cast of the Frozen tour also includes Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, direction by Michael Grandage, choreography by Rob Ashford, music orchestrations by Dave Metzger, music arrangements by Stephen Oremus, scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram and lighting design by Natasha Katz.



Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when Disney's Frozen tour is headed to your city.

