Drama Book Shop, Now Owned by Hamilton Team, Will Reopen in 2020; David Korins to Design New Location

The Drama Book Shop is returning to NYC. The iconic retailer of theater scripts and books, which was forced to close last year, will reopen in March 2020 at 266 West 39th Street, one block from the store's prior location. Tony nominee David Korins will design the new space, which, as previously announced, will be owned by his Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Jeffrey Seller, as well as James L. Nederlander.

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Thomas Kail

(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

"The Drama Book Shop is the heart and soul of the New York theater community," said Miranda. "It's been an oasis in midtown for a century of storytellers and theater fans alike—a safe space to gather, to learn and to find great books and music. I found my collaborators there. I wrote drafts of In the Heights there. Freestyle Love Supreme was born there. I made sure the first book-signing of Hamilton: The Revolution was held there. The Drama Book Shop is home. To the next generation of dramatists, actors, directors, composers, choreographers, designers and theater enthusiasts: the stage is set…Come in. Discover. Enjoy."



"I was in The Drama Book Shop most days of the week from December 2001 until May 2005," said Kail. "My career started there. My life in New York City started there. I am proud to be part of this group that will reintroduce this vital source of inspiration for our city, and present countless others the same opportunity that it provided me and so many others."



In business for nearly 100 years, the unique Drama Book Shop specializes in all things printed for the theater or arts lover—from librettos, plays and screenplays to works on theater craft, dramatic techniques, music and biographies of film and theater's greats.



Korins' design of the new shop will be inspired by European cafés of the last century and their role in the exchange and celebration of ideas. More information on a specific opening date for the shop will be announced soon.