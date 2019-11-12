Sponsored
Watch Cats Film Star Jason Derulo Give Cat Lessons to Kelly Clarkson & Nicole Byer

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 12, 2019
Jason Derulo, Nicole Byer & Kelly Clarkson
(Photo: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)

We can hardly believe that the star-packed Cats film is just six weeks away from arriving in cinemas. In advance of the eagerly anticipated movie musical, Jason Derulo, who will take on the role of Rum Tum Tugger, paid a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to talk about learning the unique moves necessary to embody a feline on-screen. "Everybody had to go to cat school," said Derulo, adding that the lessons the cast received "basically tell you everything that you need to know about cats. Cats walk in a different way: same arm, same leg, so it's different than us." Then Derulo took to the floor to show off his expert cat skills for a seriously excited audience. Give a watch below and mark your calendar: Cats debuts in movie theaters on December 20.

Newsletters