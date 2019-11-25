Sweat, Evita, Maggie Smith & More Triumph at 2019 Evening Standard Awards

The 65th Annual Evening Standard Award winners were announced on November 24 at the London Coliseum. The yearly event honoring London theater was co-hosted by Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory, Evgeny Lebedev and Anna Wintour.
Top production wins went to the London premiere of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play Sweat and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's revival of Evita; performance winners included Maggie Smith for A German Life and Andrew Scott for Present Laughter.
The full list of 2019 Evening Standard Award winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Best Play
Downstate by Bruce Norris
ear for eye by debbie tucker green
Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. by Caryl Churchill
*Sweat by Lynn Nottage
Best Musical
Come From Away
*Evita
Fiddler on the Roof
Sweet Charity
Best Actor
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate
Francis Guinan, Downstate
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
*Andrew Scott, Present Laughter
Best Actress
Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm
Cecilia Noble, Downstate
Cecilia Noble, Faith, Hope and Charity
*Maggie Smith, A German Life
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor
Anjana Vasan, A Doll's House
Best Musical Performance
*Anne-Marie Duff, Sweet Charity
Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof
Sheridan Smith, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Emerging Talent Award
Shiloh Coke, Chiaroscuro
*Laurie Kynaston, The Son
Grace Molony, The Watsons
Bobby Stallwood, Faith, Hope and Charity
Best Director
Marianne Elliott & Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman
*Robert Icke for The Doctor & The Wild Duck
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Best Design
Fly Davis, Appropriate
*Bunny Christie, A Midsummer Night's Dream
Tom Scutt, A Very Expensive Poison
Most Promising Playwright
Zoe Cooper, Out of Water,
Yasmin Joseph, J'Ouvert
*Jasmine Lee-Jones, seven methods of killing kylie jenner
Ross Willis, Wolfie
Editor's Award
Ian McKellen For his "On Stage" tour
Lebedev Award
Peter Brook For his contribution to theater