Sweat, Evita, Maggie Smith & More Triumph at 2019 Evening Standard Awards

The 65th Annual Evening Standard Award winners were announced on November 24 at the London Coliseum. The yearly event honoring London theater was co-hosted by Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory, Evgeny Lebedev and Anna Wintour.



Top production wins went to the London premiere of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play Sweat and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's revival of Evita; performance winners included Maggie Smith for A German Life and Andrew Scott for Present Laughter.



The full list of 2019 Evening Standard Award winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.



Best Play

Downstate by Bruce Norris

ear for eye by debbie tucker green

Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. by Caryl Churchill

*Sweat by Lynn Nottage



Best Musical

Come From Away

*Evita

Fiddler on the Roof

Sweet Charity



Best Actor

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate

Francis Guinan, Downstate

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

*Andrew Scott, Present Laughter



Best Actress

Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm

Cecilia Noble, Downstate

Cecilia Noble, Faith, Hope and Charity

*Maggie Smith, A German Life

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor

Anjana Vasan, A Doll's House



Best Musical Performance

*Anne-Marie Duff, Sweet Charity

Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof

Sheridan Smith, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Emerging Talent Award

Shiloh Coke, Chiaroscuro

*Laurie Kynaston, The Son

Grace Molony, The Watsons

Bobby Stallwood, Faith, Hope and Charity



Best Director

Marianne Elliott & Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman

*Robert Icke for The Doctor & The Wild Duck

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal



Best Design

Fly Davis, Appropriate

*Bunny Christie, A Midsummer Night's Dream

Tom Scutt, A Very Expensive Poison



Most Promising Playwright

Zoe Cooper, Out of Water,

Yasmin Joseph, J'Ouvert

*Jasmine Lee-Jones, seven methods of killing kylie jenner

Ross Willis, Wolfie



Editor's Award

Ian McKellen For his "On Stage" tour



Lebedev Award

Peter Brook For his contribution to theater