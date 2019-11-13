Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See the Company of The Lion King Celebrate 22 Blockbuster Years on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 13, 2019
The Lion King stars Nteliseng Nkhela, Bradley Gibson, Adrienne Walker & Michael Henry
(Photos: Shay Frey)

Bow down! The Lion King, Broadway's third longest-running musical, celebrates 22 years on the boards on November 13. The Disney juggernaut opened in 1997. Stars Nteliseng Nkhela, Bradley Gibson, Adrienne Walker, Michael Henry and the rest of the company posed for photos shots at the Minskoff Theatre on November 12 and enjoyed a celebratory cake. Take a look at the pics from the milestone, and experience The Lion King for yourself!

Congrats to the fabulous company at The Lion King
(Back row from L to R) David Weiss, Avril Brown, George Flynn, Nteliseng Nkhela, Bradley Gibson, Karl Jurman, Adrienne Walker, Michael Henry, Cynthia Boardman, Doug Graf, Elizabeth Cohen, Angela Skinner and Sean Strohmeyer (Front Row from L to R) Joseph P. Lynch, Valerie Naranjo, Lindiwe Dlamini, Rolando Morales-Matos and Michael Trotto

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Drama Book Shop, Now Owned by Hamilton Team, Will Reopen in 2020; David Korins to Design New Location
  2. Cuts & Changes Revealed for Ivo van Hove's Broadway Revival of West Side Story
  3. Disney's Frozen Tour Features a Brand New Elsa & Anna Song Called 'I Can't Lose You'
  4. Tootsie Sets Final Performance Date on Broadway; National Tour to Launch in 2020
  5. Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls Retains Fetch Factor at the Box Office

Star Files

Bradley Gibson
Adrienne Walker
Back to Top
Newsletters