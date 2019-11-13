ABC Nabs Musical Dramedy Duet from First Date & Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Writers

A new high-concept musical soap is being developed by ABC. The series, titled Duet, is penned by Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, creators of the Broadway musical First Date, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Duet has been given a script commitment from the network.



Duet centers on Delilah Jones, a 35-year-old woman "who finds herself jumping back and forth between life as a pop icon and an alternate reality where she never left her hometown, got married and had a child and works as a high school music teacher. As Delilah juggles these very different realities, the two worlds will inform each other and affect her actions and the choices she makes."



Winsberg, Zachary and Weiner won fans on Broadway in 2013 with their original musical First Date. The latter pair has since penned songs for Once Upon a Time and the new Disney+ comedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; they were recently at work on a pilot set to star Kristin Chenoweth. Winsberg is writer and executive producer of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, an upcoming musical drama starring Alex Newell and Skylar Astin.



Lionsgate TV and The Tannenbaum Company are behind Duet as producers.