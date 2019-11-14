Stars of Broadway's Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Offer Up a Sensational Performance on The View

The silk-voiced leading men of Broadway's hit new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations showed off their talent to TV audiences this morning on The View. The show's stars performed a soulful medley of "Get Ready" and "Aint Too Proud to Beg" along with a cheerful rendition of "My Girl" in honor of Whoopi Goldberg's birthday. Watch the multi-talented stars sing out below and make plans now to see them perform the iconic music of The Temptations live at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway.



