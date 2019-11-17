Two-Part Epic The Inheritance Opens on the Great White Way

On the heels of an Olivier-winning West End production and a premiere at London's Young Vic, the acclaimed two-part play The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez opens at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on November 17. Olivier-winning director Stephen Daldry repeats his work for the Broadway production, which began previews on September 27.



A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.



Heading the cast is London star Kyle Soller reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Young Man #9/Eric Glass, along with fellow West End cast members Samuel H. Levine as Young Man #1/Adam/Leo, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Andrew Burnap as Young Man #10/Toby Darling and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox.



The cast also includes two-time Tony nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jonathan Burke as Young Man #5/Agent, Jordan Barbour as Young Man #6/Tristan, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Young Man #2/Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Man #4/Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Young Man #7/Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Man #3/Young Henry, Arturo Luis Soria as Young Man #8/Jason #2, Ryan M. Buggle as Boy and Tre Rider as Boy.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the plays' talented company of actors delivering a moving new work for Broadway audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.