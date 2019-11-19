Best Day Ever! The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage Sets December Airdate on Nickelodeon

Mark your calendar! Nickelodeon has announced a December 7 airdate for the upcoming program The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage. The previously announced show, which will feature the Tony-nominated musical filmed in advance before a live theater audience, will include much of the original Broadway cast under the direction of Tony-nominated helmer Tina Landau and TV director Glen Weiss. The presentation will air at 7:00pm ET.



Cast members who will appear include Tony-nominated original stars Ethan Slater as SpongeBob and Gavin Lee as Squidward, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs and Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, with Christina Sajous taking on the role of Sandy Cheeks.



Based on Nickelodeon's celebrated cartoon, the musical is set in Bikini Bottom as SpongeBob and his community of friends face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance and just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.



With a Tony-nominated book by Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants features a Tony-nominated score comprising original songs by Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics.



SpongeBob SquarePants played its final Broadway performance at the Palace Theatre on September 16, 2018. A national tour is currently underway.



Check out a sneak peek at the TV presentation below.



