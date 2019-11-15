London Drama School Student Noah Thomas to Take Over Title Role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Noah Thomas, a 20-year-old student at London's Mountview drama school, will make his professional stage debut next year as Jamie New in the West End hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Thomas will begin performances on January 6, 2020, replacing Layton Williams, who exit the West End production on January 4 ahead of leading the first U.K. tour of the musical, set to open in Sheffield in February 2020.



Thomas shared, "What a whirlwind! Only two weeks ago I was studying at Mountview and had very little time to prepare for the audition, which I saw as a chance to gain some experience in the industry. I was asked back the next day, not expecting anything, and they asked me if I would like to play Jamie. I couldn't believe it. [Producer] Nica [Burns] told me to go outside the theater and look up. It was then I realized that my face would be in lights on Shaftesbury Avenue. This is so surreal and I am so ready for whatever this experience holds."



Thomas was most recently seen on stage in his school's production of Guys and Dolls. At age 11, he made an appearance in Theatre Royal Drury Lane's staging of Oliver!



As previously announced, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Roy Haylock, aka Bianca Del Rio, will return to the role of Loco Chanelle/Hugo in Everybody's Talking About Jamie on December 9, 2019. Olivier nominee Preeya Kalidas will take over as Miss Hedge on November 17.