Roy Haylock, aka Bianca Del Rio, Will Return to Everybody's Talking About Jamie; Preeya Kalidas Will Also Join the Cast

After a cheered West End turn earlier this year, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Roy Haylock, best known as his drag alter ego, Bianca Del Rio, will return to the role of Loco Chanelle/Hugo in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre on December 9. Also newly announced to join the production is Olivier nominee Preeya Kalidas, taking over the role of Miss Hedge on November 17. They will replace Phil Nichol and Rita Simons, respectively.



"I'm so thrilled and excited to be rejoining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End!" said Haylock. "I had such a blast playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle earlier this year. I'm honored and beyond grateful to have the opportunity to work with such an incredibly talented cast and crew once again!"

Preeya Kalidis

(Photo provided by Jo Allan PR)

Kalidas added, "I fell in love with Everybody's Talking About Jamie from the first time I saw it. The music is contagious, the diversity of talent being represented on a West End stage is incredible. So to be joining the cast as Miss Hedge, I am extremely excited to be part of a show that makes the audience feel so elated, and reminds us all that being unafraid to do and be whoever you want to be can be extremely powerful."



Bianca Del Rio was the season-six winner of RuPaul's Drag Race. Since that triumph, Haylock has completed three solo stand-up tours to sold-out audiences around the world, starred in two feature films (Hurricane Bianca and Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate) and wrote his first book, Blame It on Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything. Onstage, Haylock has appeared as Mazeppa in Gypsy, the Emcee in Cabaret and Angel in Rent. He has also worked in the wardrobe department in numerous stage productions.



Kalidas is best known for playing Amira Masood in the BBC series EastEnders. She also appeared in the British film Bend it Like Beckham, later originating the role of Pinky in the original West End musical cast for which she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Olivier Awards.



Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character (currently played by Layton Williams) who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight.



Directed by Jonathan Butterell, the musical features a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and music by Dan Gillespie Sells. A film adaptation will be released next year.