They're Here! Get a First Look at Matthew Lopez's Two-Part Play The Inheritance

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 15, 2019
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance has arrived on Broadway, and now you can get a first look into the epic two-part play. After an Olivier-winning West End production, the new work will open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on November 17. Starring John Benjamin Hickey, who will also be seen on the boards directing Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite, Kyle Soller, Andrew Burnap, Lois Smith and more, the play tells the story of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own and a place to call home. Check out photos of the original Broadway cast in action below and be sure to experience this piece for yourself.

Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance.
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance.
The cast of The Inheritance.
The Inheritance – Part 1

This acclaimed two-part play by Matthew Lopez gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City.
