Kyle Soller, John Benjamin Hickey, Lois Smith & More to Appear in The Inheritance on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 15, 2019
Kyle Soller & John Benjamin Hickey in the London production of "The Inheritance"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Casting has been announced for the highly anticipated Broadway transfer of Matthew Lopez's Olivier-winning two-part epic The Inheritance. The previously announced production, directed by Tony and Olivier winner Stephen Daldry, will begin previews on September 27 and open on November 17 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Heading the cast will be London star Kyle Soller reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Young Man #9/Eric Glass; he'll be joined by fellow West End cast members Samuel H. Levine as Young Man #1/Adam/Leo, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Andrew Burnap as Young Man #10/Toby Darling and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox.

Lois Smith
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

The cast will also include two-time Tony nominee Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime, Buried Child) as Margaret, Jonathan Burke (Choir Boy) as Young Man #5/Agent, Jordan Barbour (Julius Caesar) as Young Man #6/Tristan, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. (Coriolanus) as Young Man #2/Jason #1, Dylan Frederick (Boy Gets Violent) as Young Man #4/Young Walter, Kyle Harris (Sondheim on Sondheim) as Young Man #7/Jasper, Carson McCalley (This Ain't No Disco) as Young Man #3/Young Henry and Arturo Luis Soria (Hit the Wall) as Young Man #8/Jason #2.

Filling out the company are understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Re-envisioning E.M. Forster's novel Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own and a place to call home.

The creative team will include scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer Paul Englishby and co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid.

The Inheritance – Part 1

Matthew Lopez's acclaimed two-part play gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City.
