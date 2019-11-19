Gideon Glick & Perry Dubin Are Married on New York City's Lower East Side

Hats off to Tony-nominated actor Gideon Glick and his longtime love, Perry Dubin, who were married on November 18 at The Back Room on the Lower East Side in New York City. Glick's Significant Other co-star Sas Goldberg officiated the ceremony.



Despite having attended the same summer camp, high school and college, Glick and Dubin—who is a cancer hospitalist at Memorial Sloan Kettering—met just four and a half years ago in their hometown of Philadelphia. Dubin proposed to Glick on his 30th birthday.



A day before the wedding, Glick wrapped up a two-week engagement as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Just in advance of that gig, he concluded a yearlong Tony-nominated run as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird, during which he vlogged for Broadway.com. Glick's stage résumé also includes Broadway turns in Spring Awakening, Significant Other and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and off-Broadway appearances in The Harvest, Into the Woods and Wild Animals You Should Know.



The Broadway.com team sends much love and congratulations to the newlyweds!