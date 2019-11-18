Idina Menzel Belts Out 'Let It Go' with Jonathan Groff & Josh Gad at Popular Nightclub G-A-Y

A trio of Frozen originals with Broadway cred rocked out for fans this weekend in the West End theater district. The Frozen 2 press tour found Tony winner Idina Menzel and Tony nominees Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad on the stage of the packed hotspot G-A-Y lending their voices to the Oscar-winning Frozen tune "Let It Go" for a cheering crowd. Menzel kicked off the powerhouse performance as Groff and Gad cheered her on and clubgoers applauded with glee. Check out these stage-and-screen faves singing out below and make plans now to see Frozen 2 when it arrives in cinemas nationwide this Friday.



