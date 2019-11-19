Odds & Ends: Anna Wintour to Co-Host Benefit Performance of Tina & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Anna Wintour to Co-Host Benefit Performance of Tina

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has signed on to emcee a cocktail reception followed by a special showing of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in support of RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. The performance will be held at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on January 31, 2020 at 8:00pm. "Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds," said Wintour. "We are so proud to partner with the production company behind Tina and RAINN, an organization that has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history, to bring attention to this issue and help put an end to it." Wintour's co-host will be announced at a later date.



Joel Montague to Join West End's Waitress as Ogie

Joel Montague is headed to the diner. The West End stage alum of Falsettos, School of Rock and Funny Girl will assume the role of Ogie in the London production of Sara Bareilles' smash-hit musical Waitress beginning on December 2. Montague will replace Joe Sugg, who will take his final bow at the Adelphi Theatre on December 1. Montague will join a West End Waitress cast that currently includes Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.



Michael Cerveris Sets Return Concert Engagement at Joe's Pub

Two-time Tony-winning actor Michael Cerveris is bringing his band Loose Cattle back to New York City next month for a one-night concert at Joe's Pub, scheduled for December 4 at 9:30pm. Known in Broadway circles for his Tony-winning turns in Fun Home and Assassins, Cerveris first served as a sideman for Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould before launching his music and Broadway career. His extensive stage résumé also includes Tony-nominated turns in The Who's Tommy, Sweeney Todd, Lovemusik and Evita.