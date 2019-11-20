Back to the Diner! See Katharine McPhee Prep for Waitress Return

Let her be your star—again! As previously reported, Katharine McPhee is getting ready to head back to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to reprise her performance as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles charmer Waitress. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner and Smash fave is scheduled to return to the diner on November 25. She will remain with the show until its final performance on January 5, 2020. Though Broadway fans are sad to see Waitress go, what better way to go out than with McPhee's powerful vocals and stage presence? Check out the pics, and then see her in the piping-hot hit!

