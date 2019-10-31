Katharine McPhee Will Close Out Broadway's Waitress as the Musical's Final Jenna

Katharine McPhee is heading back to the diner for a final helping of pie. The Smash star who made her Broadway debut in 2018 as Jenna in Waitress will reprise her turn at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in the musical's final weeks. McPhee will rejoin the show on November 25, remaining until its final performance on January 5, 2020. She'll succeed Jordin Sparks, who will take her final bow on November 24.



McPhee first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol, later starring in the Broadway-themed series Smash. Following her first main-stem turn as Jenna in Waitress, she originated the role in the show's West End staging. Her screen résumé also includes turns in Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, It Could Be Worse and In My Dreams.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



