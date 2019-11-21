Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff & More 'Let It Go' on the Open Road in This Frozen-Themed Crosswalk the Musical

James Corden's Late Late Show has offered up a number of musical tributes throughout its run on CBS, but this one hits close to home for Broadway fans. Corden teamed up with Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Kristen Bell for a pitch-perfect toast to the upcoming film sequel Frozen 2. The starry group took to the streets to lend their voices to a bunch of Frozen hits, including "Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and the Oscar-winning "Let It Go" in a Crosswalk the Musical that we'll most definitely be watching all weekend long. Check out the video for yourself below and experience Frozen 2 in cinemas beginning on November 22.



