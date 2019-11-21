West End Waitress Will Close Up Shop in Summer 2020 in Advance of U.K. Tour

The London transfer of Waitress has set a final performance date of July 4, 2020 at the Adelphi Theatre. The production will embark on a tour of the United Kingdom prior to returning to the West End, with a reopen date to be announced soon.



Waitress kicked off its West End run on February 8, 2019 with Smash star Katharine McPhee opening the show in the lead role of Jenna (which she had previously played in the Broadway production and will reprise at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning on November 25).



Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Sara Bareilles, with direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



The current West End Waitress cast is led by Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe and Joe Sugg as Ogie.



As previously announced, Bareilles and Gavin Creel will reprise their Broadway turns as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in the West End production beginning on January 27, 2020; Joel Montague will take over as Ogie beginning on December 2, 2019.



The Broadway production of Waitress will conclude its run on January 5, 2020.