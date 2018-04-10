Broadway BUZZ

Smash Alum Katharine McPhee Makes Her Broadway Debut in Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 10, 2018
Katharine McPhee
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Katharine McPhee, the strong-voiced star who gained legions of fans as Karen Cartwright on the Broadway-themed TV series Smash, makes her official Great White Way debut in the lead role of Jenna in Waitress beginning on April 10 for a limited engagement through June 17. McPhee succeeds understudy Stephanie Torns, who played a full-time engagement in the role following the return of Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles.

McPhee first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol. In addition to her acclaimed turn on Smash, McPhee's expansive screen résumé includes Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, It Could Be Worse and In My Dreams. She appeared on the Broadway stage in 2015 for the one-night concert Bombshell, reuniting with her fellow Smash stars at the Minskoff Theatre.

McPhee joins a Waitress cast that includes Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Lee Wilkoff as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.

Sample McPhee's take on the Waitress showstopper "She Used to Be Mine" below.

