Beth Leavel & Taylor Iman Jones to Headline World Premiere Devil Wears Prada Musical

The upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada has found its stars. Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones will take on the roles of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, respectively, in the musical's previously announced world premiere staging, which has shifted its run dates to July 13 through August 15, 2021 at Chicago's CIBC Theatre.



Most recently seen on Broadway giving a Tony-nominated performance in The Prom, Leavel won a Tony for The Drowsy Chaperone and was also nominated for Baby It's You!



Jones is currently appearing off-Broadway in the new musical Scotland, PA. Her Broadway credits include Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day.



Based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling 2003 novel, which was turned into a smash 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy Sachs (Jones), a smart but drab aspiring journalist who gets sucked into the glamorous world of the elite fashion magazine Runway and the servitude of its cutthroat editor, Miranda Priestly (Leavel).



Anna D. Shapiro will direct the new musical, which features a book by Paul Rudnick, music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub. MTV Video Music Award winner James Alsop has newly signed on as choreographer.



The roles of Miranda and Andy were played in the Devil Wears Prada film by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. In an interesting turn of events, Leavel will be playing a role created on-screen by Streep while Streep will soon take on a role originated by Leavel in the upcoming screen adaptation of The Prom.



Additional casting and creative team members for the Devil Wears Prada musical will be announced at a later time. Till then, check out Broadway.com's envisioning of Leavel as Miranda below.

(Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)