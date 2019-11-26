David Byrne's American Utopia Adds Three Performances to Broadway Run

There are now three more chances to see David Byrne's new Broadway concert American Utopia. The production has announced the addition of performances on December 30 at 8:00pm, February 4 at 8:00pm and February 11 at 8:00pm.



The cheered theatrical concert, which was recently extended through February 16, 2020 at the Hudson Theatre, sees Byrne sharing the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. The show was created with choreographer Annie-B Parson and production consultant Alex Timbers: his collaborators on the off-Broadway hit Here Lies Love.



American Utopia began as an album that Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the album chart and was also his first to reach the top five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia, along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.