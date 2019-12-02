Johnny Depp Is Producing an Unauthorized Michael Jackson Musical Told from the Perspective of His Glove

Yet another Michael Jackson musical will take the stage next year. Page Six reported over the holiday weekend that Oscar nominee Johnny Depp is producing an unauthorized tuner about the late pop star, which will tell his life story from the standpoint of his sequined glove. Playwright Julien Nitzberg has written the show, titled For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, As Told By His Glove, set to open at the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Theatre in Los Angeles on January 25.

Michael Jackson's famed sequined glove

(Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

The musical is described as a "look into the strange forces that shaped Michael and the scandals that bedeviled his reputation." Nitzberg first collaborated with Depp's production group, Infinitum Nihil, on a biopic about 1960s singer Tiny Tim.



For the Love of a Glove will open in advance of Broadway's new Michael Jackson musical, MJ, which will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (crafted with the blessing of Jackson's estate) and direction/choreography by Christopher Wheeldon. Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes will star in that musical, set to open on August 13, 2020 at the Neil Simon Theatre.



The news of Nitzberg's Michael Jackson musical comes on the heels of recent word that producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) is developing a biopic about Jackson's life.