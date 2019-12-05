Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Opens on Broadway

Jagged Little Pill, a new Broadway musical featuring the songs of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette, officially opens at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 5. Diane Paulus directs the production, which began previews on November 3.



Featuring a book by Diablo Cody with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."



Repeating their performances from the musical's world premiere at American Repertory Theater are principal cast members Elizabeth Stanley as Mary Jane Healy, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy, Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Celia Rose Gooding as Frankie Healy, Lauren Patten as Jo and Broadway.com vlogger Kathryn Gallagher as Bella.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the musical's multi-talented cast singing Alanis' timeless music on Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.