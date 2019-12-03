James Corden on Starring in the Prom Film: 'I Feel Utterly Terrified'

James Corden is spreading his talent around in a pair of exciting upcoming movie musical projects. The Tony-winning stage star who in recent years has won fame as host of The Late Late Show paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 2 to talk about the Cats film and the upcoming screen adaptation of The Prom. "I feel utterly terrified," Corden said about playing The Prom's Barry Glickman. "I'm in lots of scenes with Meryl Streep. And It's the first time that I've ever done an American accent....that's filling me with some doubt." We think Corden will be just divine as Barry, an over-the-top Broadway actor who takes an unexpected trip to Indiana to help a high school student attend the prom with her girlfriend. Corden also spoke with Kimmel about the eagerly anticipated Cats film, which has gotten a lot of extra attention due to its use of something called Digital Fur Technology. "I was in a big, sort of round CGI suit that's also covered in dots and then under that you have a suit with computers," Corden shared. We won't have to wait long for the Cats movie, which arrives in cinemas on December 20; the Prom film is due out late next year. Watch Corden chat about the musical projects below and mark your calendar.



