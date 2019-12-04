Tony Winner Michael Cerveris on His New Album and Jonathan Groff's 'Constant and Adorable' Laughing on Mindhunter

Michael Cerveris is known for his illustrious stage and screen resume, which boasts two Tony Awards, 10 Broadway productions, six Tony nominations and over eight TV shows where he was a featured player, including the newest season of Mindhunter. Now, the performer is back on the New York stage, but this time with his band Loose Cattle, with whom he will play Joe's Pub and Hill Country Barbecue to promote their new album Seasonal Affective Disorder. Cerveris stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to talk about his upcoming concerts, Jonathan Groff's "incessant laughing" on set of Mindhunter, the future of Fun Home and more.

The album Seasonal Affective Disorder is for both the Christmas lovers and haters, according to Cerveris. "[The album] came from the fact that we wanted to make a record that was for people who find Christmas not just joyful but also problematic," he said. "I've always been a big Christmas fan, but [band member] Kimberly [Kaye] associates it with a lot of horrible events in her childhood, so this was our meeting place. We sing a lot of happy Christmas songs and then some that are about the holiday being a challenge. It's really fun. "

"I think it confuses people," he said of theater fans who discover his band. "If they've seen me in Sweeney Todd ,and think they're getting that, they'll be surprised. I do think that when people come they walk away going, 'Wow, I didn't know I would like that type of music.' I'm hopeful they walk alway with their minds changed. Our concerts are a hootenanny. Stylistically, we'd fit in the American label but do everything from country to roots to New Orleans soul. We're from theater, so we're drawn to story-based music."

Most recently seen on a Broadway stage in his Tony-winning performance as Bruce in Fun Home, Cerveris is happy to see the show's success across the country. "Community theater is such a wonderful thing. It's the perfect continuation of the story because I can't think of it as the end of the story," he said. "It's what I hoped most for after we closed on Broadway. It was one of the most meaningful things I've ever been part of and I love that it's being played in communities by the people you know. You know these people in the story; it's a play for the people."

Fans can currently binge-watch Cerveris as Assistant Director Gunn in the second season of Mindhunter alongside fellow stage star Jonathan Groff. "Of all the things I've done on TV, this is the most exciting," he said. "Our show is really dark and disturbing, and that just makes it worse for Jonathan whose laugh is constant and adorable. He has these monologues where he's describing these brutal things and we're on the other side watching him and it's just hysterical to him. I don't know if everybody on the set thought it was as fun as I did, but I thought it was wonderful."

