Odds & Ends: Check Out Upcoming Little Shop Star Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter Season 2 Teaser & More

Check Out Upcoming Little Shop Star Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter Season 2 Teaser

The countdown has begun for the second season of Netflix's Mindhunter, slated to drop in full on August 16. Two-time Tony nominee and upcoming Little Shop of Horrors star Jonathan Groff headlines the dark series, based on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker's 1996 nonfiction book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, which follows Douglas' numerous investigations as he chases notorious serial killers and rapists. Netflix has just released a teaser in advance of the second season, which should be just enough to whet your appetite before the digging back into the series next month. Give a watch below and mark your calendar.







New Drama American Moor Sets Off-Broadway Premiere with Red Bull Theater

Red Bull Theater has announced the off-Broadway premiere of American Moor, set to appear later this summer at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Kim Weild will direct the two-person drama, written by and starring Keith Hamilton Cobb, alongside Josh Tyson, scheduled to begin performances on August 27 and open on September 8 at the downtown venue. The play follows an African-American actor (Cobb) who is auditioning for the role of Othello and must respond to the dictates of a younger, white director (Tyson) who presumes to better understand the character. American Moor is scheduled to play a limited engagement through October 5.



Voice for Choice Concert Raises More Than $55,000

The Hysterical Womxn's Society brought together stars of stage and screen on July 29 for a special performance in support of reproductive rights. The organization raised more than $55,000 at its first-ever benefit event, hosted by award-winning comedian, writer and activist Judy Gold and presented in partnership with the ACLU of New York. All proceeds from the event supported the ACLU of New York and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Stars who took part include Celia Keenan-Bolger, Caissie Levy, Ali Stroker, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Maybe Burke, Betty Gilpin, Alysha Umphress, Drew Gehling, Jarrod Spector, Denée Benton, Storm Lever, Ana Nogueira and Daniel J. Watts.



Halley Feiffer & More to Take Part in Live at the Lortel Podcast

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced four talented guests set to take part in upcoming episodes of the Live at the Lortel podcast, to be filmed for a live audience at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre next month. Upcoming guests include actor and playwright Halley Feiffer (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) on August 4 at 7:00pm, director Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green) on August 6 at 6:00pm, Tony-winning actor John Glover (Love! Valour! Compassion!) on August 6 at 8:30pm and four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) on August 9 at 3:00pm. As previously announced, the arts-themed podcast includes 45 minutes of moderated discussion followed by 15 minutes of questions from the audience. Tickets are free to the public, but reservations are required. For more information and to reserve seats, click here.



P.S. 2019 Jimmy Award winner Ekele Ukegbu offers up a powerful "Easy as Life" from Aida on Live with Kelly & Ryan.



